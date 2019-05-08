PHOTOS: Peter Obi Attends Presidential Election Tribunal

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently-concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, on Wednesday attended the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

The petitions tribunal commenced its inaugural sitting on Wednesday morning.

Obi at the venue of the tribunal at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal sat in the rear row at the left side of the courtroom.

He is the only high-profile candidate in the disputed election spotted in the courtroom.

Obi’s presence at the courtroom comes amid rumours that he is admitted at a hospital in Anambra after suffering a heart attack.

The media aide to Obi, Mr Valentine Obienyem, however, dismissed the rumor stating that those behind the report are liars.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had earlier filed a petition to challenge the outcome of the 2019 elections which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared was won by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other petitions filed by other political parties and their presidential candidates include that of Hope Democratic Party, Ambrose Awuru against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the opening session of the election tribunal is the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

Also on the panel is the chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Panel, Justice Abdul Aboki.