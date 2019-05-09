Appeal Court To Deliver Judgment In Onnoghen’s Appeal On Friday

The Court of Appeal has has fixed Friday to deliver judgement in the various appeals filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Justice Onnoghen had filed various appeals concerning his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal where he was tried and convicted for false asset charges.

It is not clear which of the appeals pending at the appeal court will be decided on Friday, but some of the appeals before the appellate court include an appeal against the decision of the chairman of the tribunal mister , Danladi Umar, who refused to recuse himself from the matter on allegation of bias by justice Onnoghen.

Justice Onnoghen is also challenging the legality of his trial at the CCT.

He is also challenging the order of the tribunal which instructed the president to suspend him from office, an order President Muhammadu Buhari relied on to suspend the chief justice.