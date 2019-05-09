Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with security chiefs at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Security chiefs from the various agencies and services are in the meeting with the President.

Those present include the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General T.Y Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Also, Representatives of Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Training and Operations (CTOPS), Air Vice Marshal EO Anebi and Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu are also at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas spoke with journalists concerning the purpose of the meeting.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting was to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situation in the nation after his return from a private visit to the United Kingdom.

On the rate of kidnappings in the country, the Naval Chief says it’s on the decline as arrests have been made and effort are on to rescue the traditional ruler who was abducted in Daura.