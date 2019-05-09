Buhari Nominates Godwin Emefiele For Second Term

Channels Television  
Updated May 9, 2019
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for a second term.

The letter for his tenure elongation was sent to the Senate on Wednesday and read during plenary on Thursday.

Emefiele was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 and was retained after Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Read Also: Dabiri-Erewa Confirmed As Chairman Of Diaspora Commission

It is the first time since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy, that anyone would be nominated to serve two terms as CBN governor.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

Osun Election: Appeal Court Upholds Oyetola’s Victory, Sets Aside Tribunal’s Judgment

Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs 

The Evil I Feared In PDP Has Befallen Me 10 Times In APC – Okorocha

Ganduje Signs Bill Seeking Creation Of Four New Emirates In Kano

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV