Buhari Nominates Godwin Emefiele For Second Term

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for a second term.

The letter for his tenure elongation was sent to the Senate on Wednesday and read during plenary on Thursday.

Emefiele was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 and was retained after Buhari assumed office in 2015.

It is the first time since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy, that anyone would be nominated to serve two terms as CBN governor.

More to follow…