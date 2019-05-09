BREAKING: Chelsea Beat Frankfurt To Set Up All-English Europa League Final

Chelsea have sealed their place in the final of the Europa League after their match went to extra time by beating Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

The London side will now face Arsenal in an All-English Europa League Final.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s qualification makes it a complete historic week with European football’s two major finals now featuring Premier League teams.

This is the first time in European Football History that a nation has monopolised the two finals.

The results today mean that both the UEFA and Europa cups will be heading back to England.

While Chelsea will be slugging it out with arsenal in Baku for one of Europes most cherished trophy, Tottenham will be facing Liverpool for the bigger Showdown expected to take place in Madrid.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham had on Wednesday scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap a brilliant hat-trick as Spurs fought back from three goals down on aggregate to stun Ajax 3-2 and set up a Champions League final against The Reds.

After a 1-0 victory in London last week, Ajax appeared in total control after first-half goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

But Moura scored twice in four second-half minutes before the Brazilian sent Spurs into only the second ever all-English final, against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1, on away goals with his last-gasp effort.