Dabiri-Erewa Confirmed As Chairman Of Diaspora Commission

The Senate has confirmed a presidential aide, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, as the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC).

Lawmakers present at Thursday’s plenary made the resolution after considering the report of the Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

The senator representing Cross River North, Senator Rose Oko, laid the report on the floor of the red chamber.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, described Dabiri-Erewa’s nomination as one that was well deserved.

He also thanked the Senate Committee for its effort in ensuring that the process of the confirmation was concluded on time.

“On behalf of the 8th Senate, let me congratulate Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa on this appointment which is well deserved,” Saraki said.

He also said he wishes her a successful tenure and hope she will be a great Ambassador for the country.