Emir Of Kano Gets United Nations Appointment

The United Nations has announced the appointment of His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, as one of its new Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advocates for 2019-2020.

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General made the announcement on Thursday in New York.

The appointment is sequel to the UN member states’ agreement to accomplish the SDGs by 2030.

Emir Sanusi is the only Nigerian on the 17-man secretary-general’s list of SDGs Advocates co-chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway.

The selected advocates are tasked by the Secretary-General to promote the goals, raise awareness with new audiences, maintain global commitment and call for greater ambition and quantifiable actions to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Emir Sanusi’s latest appointment comes few days after Nigeria’s telecoms giant, MTN appointed the former Central Bank governor as a Non-Executive Director effective July 1, 2019.

The appointment of the Emir is part of a board room shake-up at Africa’s biggest wireless carrier, which will also see the on-boarding of South Africa’s former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as a new group chairman.