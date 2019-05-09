FEC Approves National Campaign Against Open Defecation

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the launch of a campaign aimed at ending open defecation in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, on Wednesday, told journalists in Abuja that the annual budget of N10.6billion will be needed for the campaign.

According to him, the campaign is tagged ‘Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet,’ and it will aid in achieving a cleaner environment.

“Mr President himself will launch the Clean Nigeria campaign on a date to be decided. The campaign is called ‘Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet.’

“The President and other members of the Federal Executive Council are to become the first set of ambassadors for the campaign by providing the needed leadership and commitment for the successful implementation of the campaign.

“We also hope to create a clean Nigerian environment and harmonise ministerial activities so that we have a seamless approach and seamless policies regarding sanitation in the country.

“We requested for an annual budget of about N10.6billion to be approved. This money will not be taken out of the annual budget alone, we will also have contributions from development partners from the corporate world including Corporate Social Responsibility funds and grants.

“We also want to mobilise the entire country, the youths most especially,” he said.

He also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will launch the campaign.

The ‘Clean Nigeria’ initiative is to be backed by executive order and will be implemented at federal and state levels.

The campaign is a follow up to the state of emergency in the water and sanitation sector declared by President Muhammadu Buhari in November last year.