Nasarawa Attacks: Al-Makura Asks Affected Communities To Cooperate With Security Agencies

Governor Tanko Al-Makura Of Nasarawa State has called on communities affected by recent killings in the state to cooperate with security agencies

While presenting the Staff of Office to some emirs in Keana and Awe Local Government Areas of the state, the governor believes a greater partnership will forestall further loss of lives and properties.

“I would like to see citizens participating in community activities, policing activities, reporting crimes and also ensuring that crisis does not erupt in any part of this state no matter how small,” he stated.

The governor’s call follows attacks that have left some dead, injured many and displaced others, some of which arise from ethnic clashes in March, April and May 2019.

The local governments have witnessed attacks and reprisals in over five villages with no fewer than 20 lives lost, properties and food items worth millions of naira destroyed.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Commissioner of Police in the state Bola Longe, said he has however developed a plan to help minimise attacks.

“We have constructed a template in Akwanga, Mada land and other areas as an instrumentality or mechanism to put a stop to constant crisis particularly recently between the Mada and Fulanis,” the CP stated.

Reacting to the recent attacks, a youth leader from Gwanje community, Umar Okigwe revealed that calm has been restored to the area, stressing that some residents have fled their homes and are seeking government intervention.

“Most of the women in Gwanje community run away, even some men too run away from the town because of the incident.

“We need the help of the government to intervene by bringing the security to curtail this challenges,” he stated.