Ngige Describes Picketing Of His House By NLC As ‘Hooliganism’

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has described the picketing of his house by some members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as hooliganism.

He said this on Thursday while addressing journalists at the Villa.

Members of the NLC had on Wednesday protested against the minister for his alleged failure to inaugurate the board of National Social Insurance Trust Fund with Frank Kokori as the chairman.

But the protest took a new twist as workers were attacked by suspected thugs at the minister’s house in Asokoro.

While the Labour accused the minister of hiring thugs to attack them, he has denied the reports.

He also added that members of his family and immediate neighbours have been traumatised by the action.

Those who were injured during the incident on Wednesday were immediately taken to the National Hospital in Abuja for treatment.