Obasanjo Calls On Nigerians To Serve, Protect Human Dignity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerians to serve and protect human dignity for the development of the nation.

While addressing participants at the 14th National convention of the Lions Club in Abeokuta on Thursday, Obasanjo challenged leaders at all levels to step up in their efforts at ensuring better quality service delivery.

“As citizens of this nation, we are called to serve. We are called to protect and assist people, advocate for human rights and ensure that the dignity of every man and woman is protected,” he said.

While stressing that the nation faces developmental challenges, the former president, therefore, charged the Federal Government and the masses to be alive to their responsibilities of advancing the country’s growth and development.

“For decades, the answer to solving these challenges would have been the government. While the leadership at all level carries a huge part of providing a solution through better and quality service, this answer must change.

“We all have responsibilities when it comes to rendering service to those who need service. We should all be part of the solution to the challenge facing us,” he stated.