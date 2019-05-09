Okorocha Respects APC, He Has Not Left The Party – Governor Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, says his Imo State counterpart, Rochas Okorocha, respects the All Progressives Congress (APC) and as such has not left the party.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Bagudu stated that though Okorocha may have been aggrieved with his travails in the party, still he remains a member of APC.

“Chief Rochas Okorocha has enormous regards to President Muhammadu Buhari. He respects his party to the extent that he has not left his party and he still believes in his party.

“He was not happy maybe about some things that have happened to him or he perceived has happened to him and I think he has been very careful to draw the distinction,” he stated.

Bagudu’s comments followed Okorocha’s claim that accused the party’s leadership of witch-hunting him, stressing that the evil he feared in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has befallen him ten times in the APC.

“That the party that I formed will treat me in this manner is rather unfortunate. The evil I feared in the PDP has befallen me 10 times in the APC. I hate injustice,” he said.

Bagudu explained that despite Okorocha’s anger with the party, he still leads the Progressives Governor’s Forum.

When asked if the APC plans to nominate another governor to chair the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Bagudu replied in the affirmative.

This is because the tenure of the current NGF Chairman and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, would expire on May 29.

Speaking on the security challenges the nation faces, the governor stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to addressing the issue decisively for the good of the citizens.