Police Rescue Five Chinese Nationals, 22 Others In Kaduna

Operatives of Operation ‘Puff Adder’ from the Nigeria Police Force have rescued five Chinese nationals and 22 others in Kaduna State.

The Chinese nationals were kidnapped on April 15, 2019, in Bobi area of Niger State and rescued on May 5, 2019, from a forest in Birnin Gwari, following investigative efforts by both air and ground surveillance.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, confirmed the rescue operation in a statement released on Thursday.

According to him, two kidnappers died from injuries sustained during the exchange of gunfire with the police in the course of the rescue mission.

“Twenty-two (22) other kidnap victims were also rescued in Zamfara state and other parts of the country in continuation of the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force to speedily bring to an end the current internal security challenges being experienced in some parts of the country”, he said.

Mr. Mba also noted that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has rolled out new counter-kidnapping operational strategies.

The new strategies, which are purposeful and intelligence-driven are targeted at identifying, locating and dismantling kidnapping gangs across the nation and bringing the kidnappers and their collaborators to justice.