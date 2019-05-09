Rivers State Government Moves To Sanction Companies That Patronize Cultists

The Rivers State Government has said that it will henceforth sanction any company that awards surveillance jobs to cultists.

This is in line with its commitment to improving security across the state.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike made this known during a Courtesy Visit by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Governor Wike said that before such surveillance jobs are awarded, the companies should inform the State Government for proper scrutiny of the beneficiaries.

“Companies encourage cultists by giving them surveillance jobs. We must know those doing these surveillance jobs.

“When you empower them, they have more money to acquire arms. Any company that gives surveillance jobs to cultists will be sanctioned”.

He appealed to the French Ambassador to prevail on the authorities not to politicise the security of the country.

Governor Wike called on the French Embassy to take steps to ensure that Air France returns to Port Harcourt. He said the state government is prepared to support the airline through relevant policies.

He urged the management of Air France to reconsider their action and return to Port Harcourt.

The Governor said that his Administration will continue to work towards enhancing a fruitful relationship with the French Government.

Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier noted that there is a major French Presence in Rivers State through the operations of Total and other professionals. He said that the embassy will continue to work towards greater French Presence in the State.

He said that the Embassy is working to persuade more French investors to come to Nigeria, especially Rivers State.