‘Supreme Court Will Do Justice’, Osun PDP Tells Supporters

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is hopeful that the Supreme Court will dispense justice in its favour.

In a statement by PDP Chairman in the state, Olasoji Adagunodo, the party said it is shocked by the Appeal Court’s judgement that restated Gboyega Oyetola the winner of the governorship election.

“We received the Appeal Court Judgement of the Osun State Election petition of today with a huge shock.

“We believe that at the end of the day the Supreme Court will do justice to our case and victory will be ours,” Adagunodo said.

The party also urged its supporters to keep the faith, stressing that it is not over until it is over.

While insisting that PDP has hope in the judiciary, the party’s chairman said Senator Adeleke will triumph at the Supreme Court.

“We have hope in the judiciary, that does not mean that once in a while there won’t be some hiccups in the judicial process, it is understandable and expected that all judges are not the same and they don’t think the same.

“We enjoin our people to be peaceful, calm resolute and have high hope, in the next two months, by the grace of God, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke will be declared as the governor of Osun State and by then the swearing-in of the new governor in Osun State will be the next stage,” he stated.