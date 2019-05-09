Venezuela’s Guaido Accuses Maduro’s Govt Of ‘Dismantling’ Legislature

Channels Television  
Updated May 9, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a rally to commemorate May Day in Caracas/ AFP

 

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday accused President Nicolas Maduro’s government of “dismantling” the National Assembly legislature he heads following the arrest of his deputy Edgar Zambrano.

“If we can talk about a coup d’etat in Venezuela, here it is: the dismantling of the national parliament,” Guaido told a news conference.

On Wednesday night, Zambrano was arrested by Maduro’s secret services for supporting a failed April 30 uprising organized by Guaido.



