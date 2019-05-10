An Ancient Practice Makes A Comeback

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some communities in Nigeria have brought back memories of a time when money did not exist.

One of such is the Imakun Omi town of Ogun State in Southwest Nigeria.

Like many other communities, visitors to the town will be quick to notice the trappings of city life creeping in. What then sets the community apart?

Residents of the small community, located some 177 kilometres from Abeokuta, the state capital, are mostly fishermen and loggers and have embraced the communal life.

Every nine days, the Oja-Ajebo market takes centre stage and trade by barter, a commercial practice that dates as far back as 6000 BC, takes place.

One of the community leaders, Tayo Ajayi, said it happened by chance.

According to him, some traders from neighboring states became stranded in the area, a development that resulted in them trading their goods with that of the people of the town and the practice has been maintained ever since.

The payment method used before money was introduced worked seamlessly in the community, now enabling them to acquire what they need in exchange for what they have. Money, as in the naira, could take a back seat.

“Most people in the riverine areas don’t have garri so they bring their fish in exchange for garri and life goes on like that,” the Secretary Oshobia-In-Council, Makun Omi, Biodun Odumade, said.

Some 696 kilometers away from Makun Omi, bartering also exists in Cross River State, South South Nigeria.

Every Saturday morning, as early as 6:00 am, buyers and sellers alike, arrive at the Esuk Mba market in Akpabio Local Government Area of the state.

Formerly the point of no return for slaves, the goods at the market are now different from what used to be traded centuries ago.

It is now an assess route for people coming from Bakassi, Cameroon and other West African nations by sea.

While the bartering system may have made life a bit easier for members of both communities, there is a lot the people need that they can’t simply get in exchange for a basket of fish.

So, like many other communities, they decry the lack of some basic amenities.

Good roads, electricity and potable water are not things that can be acquired simply via trade by barter.