Unknown Gunmen Attack Taraba Community, Kill Eight

No fewer than eight persons have been killed, with houses burnt down and several others injured following an attack on Jekun-Hou community in Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba state.

The attack on Friday evening is said to be by suspected herdsmen.

A resident of Jekun-hou community and a Reverend Father Mister, Cyriacus Kamai told Channels Television that the armed herdsmen came in their number and attacked the village at about 4:00pm killing seven persons, with one badly injured with bullet wounds and matcheted and eventually died before been treated at Nukkai community.

Mr Kamai, who could not hide his dismay with the unfortunate circumstance said since Monday this week when Murbai community was attacked and five villagers killed, there has been palpable tension in Kona Garu, Surbai, Janibanbur and Jekun-hou villages before the attack following threats by the herdsmen to attack them.

He said due to tension, they only succeeded in burying one of the eight dead bodies.

Mr Kamai said residents of Jenibanbur community have fled their homes to take refuge in other villages because of a threat to attack them tonight.

So far no security operative is sent to douse the tension in the area and give the people a sense of belonging, he added.

All calls to the police public relations officer Taraba state proved abortive as he neither picked nor responded to SMS sent to him.

Meanwhile, in a reprisal attack at about 5:25PM today, the Kona people killed a Fulani man at Mayo Dasa market, a situation which made others and residents of the area to scamper for safety.

Currently, members of Mayo Dasa community and neighboring communities are still fleeing their homes for fear of a reprisal attack.

This is even as Rafinkada and Kente communities in Wukari local government area of Taraba state were attacked by Tiv militias in the early hours of Friday which led to the killing of six in Rafinkada and two in kente.

The attack led to an order issued by the Benue state Governor to the chairman of Ukum local government in Benue state alongside traditional rulers to fish out those who launched the attack.