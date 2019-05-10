China To Invest $250 million On Ibadan Dry Port

Chairman of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), Mr Fenjian Chen has revealed plans to invest in a dry port in Ibadan, Oyo state, in a bid to decongest the Lagos port and speed up clearance of goods.

According to him, the projects undertaken by the company has 18,000 local employees and hopes to create about 40,000 jobs and help Nigeria shore up its infrastructures.

Chen made this known on Friday when he led a high-powered Chinese delegation on a visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

“The sum of $250 million dollars will be invested on a dry port in Ibadan, Oyo State, and it will decongest the ports in Lagos, and speed up clearance of goods by the Customs Service.

“Part of projects CRCC is undertaking include railway, dry port, free trade zone, and building of highways. About 40,000 more jobs are to be created from these.”

President Buhari who played host to the Chinese team lauded the company for their “genuine efforts to improve our infrastructural development,” and expressed commitments to support them to revive Nigeria’s old infrastructure.

“We are very grateful to China for the effort to rebuild our infrastructure, and for bringing technical expertise to the country. We will give the required support and cooperation, so that our old, out of date, and collapsed infrastructure might be turned around.”

He promised to personally pay attention to the many projects being undertaken in the country, for the good of Nigerian people