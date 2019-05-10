Gunmen Kidnap Public Official In Taraba

Gunmen have kidnapped the councillor representing Sarkin Dutse Ward in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr Daniel Ayuba.

The victim was said to be abducted by armed men at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, his neighbours and friends told Channels Television.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr David Misal, confirmed this to Channels Television.

He added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victim and ensure his abductors were apprehended and brought to justice.

Narrating what happened, eyewitnesses said the suspects arrived in the middle of the night to pick Ayuba up but were repelled by some youths in the area with bows and arrows.

However, they succeeded in abducting their victim after firing gunshots into the air while the youths scampered for safety, leaving some of them injured.

Ayuba’s neighbours wondered how the armed men were able to beat the security checkpoints mounted at various locations leading to the community.

They alleged that there may be a conspiracy between the security operatives at the checkpoints and the victim’s abductors.

“What has happened is a wakeup call on us the locals and poor; we will use any means possible to protect our territory because it seems the state government is a toothless bulldog who cannot control the security agencies except when orders are received from the Federal Government,” one of the witnesses said.

The abduction of the councillor is one of several other cases in the state as both the rich and poor are not spared.