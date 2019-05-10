Police Arrests 157 Kidnappers, 218 Armed Robbery Suspects Within One Month – IGP

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has arrested 157 kidnappers and 218 armed robbery suspects across the country within one month.

This was revealed by the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, at a conference with senior police officers in Abuja.

The IGP noted that, despite the slight increase in crime rate, there has been an increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms.

“In line with this, it is noted that the national crime profile of the country from 1st April 2019 to date, indicates a slight increase in crime on the one hand, and a significant increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms by the police on the other hand.

“Within this period, one hundred and fifty-seven (157) kidnappers were arrested across the country in April while thirteen (13) have so far been arrested in the first week of this month of May.

“In addition, two hundred and eighteen (218) armed robbery suspects were arrested in several operations by the Police in various Commands in April 2019 while fifty-seven (57) have so far been arrested in the first week of this month of May.”

The police boss also added that Kaduna state recorded the highest number of arrests with 18 suspected kidnappers and the Federal Capital Territory had 42 armed robbery suspects.

He added that 147 firearms were recovered within the period in review, with Lagos and Zamfara topping the list.

“Furthermore, one hundred and forty-seven (147) firearms of various descriptions were recovered in April 2019 while fifty (50) have so far been recovered in the first week of the month of May.

“Lagos and Zamfara States topped the list with twenty-two (22) recoveries each, followed by Edo State with twenty-one (21), Delta State with twenty (20), twelve (12) in Kaduna State and eleven (11) in Niger State.”

The acting IGP explained that the month in review, which coincides with the launch of Operation Puff Adder has helped in the arrest of offenders and recoveries connected to the crimes which have also been on a steady increase.

He urged the senior officers to build on the foundation laid and strengthen the crime management frameworks across the country.

Operation Puff Adder, which has been replicated across the Northern states, according to the acting IGP, will be supported by the Safer Highway Motorised Patrol Scheme will be resuscitated with the purchase of a new fleet of operational vehicles, equipment and weaponry.

He revealed plans to establish a National Crime Analysis Centre for purpose of collation, analysis and dissemination of criminal intelligence to support police operations across all commands.