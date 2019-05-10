Police Considering Establishment Of National Crime Analysis Centre

The Nigeria Police Force is exploring the possibility of establishing a National Crime Analysis Centre, as part of efforts to tackle crime in the country.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, disclosed this on Thursday at an interactive session with officers-in-charge of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad, and other special units.

He explained that the centre would be engaged in the collation, analysis, and dissemination of criminal intelligence to support the operations of police personnel.

The police boss noted that this was in addition to plans by the force to fully resuscitate, re-organise, and expand the operations of the ‘Safer Highway Patrol’ Scheme.

According to him, this is with intent to enhance visibility policing within the public space and particularly, at vulnerable areas across the country.

The IGP said they were also exploring the concept of ‘Safer City’ where CCTV technology would be optimally adopted to support their operations.

He stressed that the meeting became necessary because of the need to address concerns on the rising rate of armed robberies, kidnappings, banditry and other violent crimes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is our sole responsibility as the lead internal security agency to make the country safe for all citizens, and this is your purview as field officers directly charged with the mandate of addressing the threat of kidnapping and armed robbery,” Mr Adamu was quoted as saying on the police’s twitter handle.

He added, “Your performance, sense of commitment to duty, and professional competence in this instance remain critical to the ability of the Police to prevent or optimally respond to these crimes.

“Within this context, we must also address issues touching on the abuse of powers, misuse of firearms and other extra-judicial actions by personnel in your units.”

The police boss informed officers at the meeting that their primary responsibility was to protect the lives and property of the citizens who they were engaged to serve.

He described the service as a sacred duty, saying nothing can justify personnel’s involvement in any act of misconduct.

The IGP decried that these unprofessional actions have led to lack of confidence and trust in the police, saying it was affecting the crime prevention capacity of the force.

He said, “I charge you to rededicate yourselves to your duties by taking the war against violent criminals to their doorsteps; I also strongly warn you all that this must be done within the ambit of the law and acceptable professional ethics.”

“Again, let me sound a note of warning here as I have done in various fora, that any officer that is involved in extra-judicial killing and abuse of power will be held accountable for his action and risks losing his job and facing criminal prosecution.

“Furthermore, you as the line supervisors of such erring officers shall be held vicariously liable for supervisory negligence be similarly sanctioned,” Mr Adamu warned.

He, therefore, assured Nigerians that the police would continue to ensure the safety of their lives and property.