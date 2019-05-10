Troops Arrest Suspected Weapons Supplier For Bandits, Recover Ammunition In Katsina, Kaduna

Troops have apprehended a suspected weapons and logistics supplier for bandits, one Marwana Abubakar at Kwashabawa village in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

According to a statement by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa on Friday, Abubakar was arrested by troops on Exercise Harbin Kunama 111 on Wednesday.

“Troops on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, have continued to record successes as notorious logistics supplier for bandits crouching between Jibia – Batsari axis – one Marwana Abubakar was arrested at Kwashabawa village in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State on Wednesday the 8th of May 2019.”

READ ALSO: Police Recover Four Bodies From Septic Tank In Ikorodu

The Army spokesman also said that troops of 311 Artillery Regiment conducted a raid operation on a suspected facility in Kontagora Township in Niger State; recovered some weapons and the suspected fabricator, Salisu Ibrahim.

Similarly, Troops of 1 Division Garrison raided a hideout used by suspected kidnappers, killed two hoodlums and recovered weapons and ammunition from the farm house in Kaduna State.

“Based on a tip off, troops of 311 Artillery Regiment, successfully conducted a raid operation on a suspected facility in Kontagora Township. During the raid, some weapons were discovered and recovered. A local weapons fabricator Mr Salisu Ibrahim was also arrested by the troops in Kontagora, Kontagora LGA of Niger State.

“On the same Wednesday 8th of May 2019, based on credible information received from a good Samaritan, soldiers of 1 Division Garrison have also raided kidnappers’ hideout, killed 2 hoodlums, recovered two AK 47 Rifles, 2 Magazines with 51 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 2 techno cell phone in an abandoned farm house at Gonan Bature east of Rijana and Kasarami in Chukun LGA of Kaduna State.”