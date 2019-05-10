‘True Federalism’: Buhari Must Not Make The Mistake That We Can Be Deceived – Prof Akintoye

Professor Banji Akintoye has said that the Nigerian people will not believe President Muhammadu Buhari’s new statement on True Federalism, till he puts his words to action.

While featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s News At Ten, Professor Akintoye said while the comments are surprising and laudable, still the people will not believe it, till the conversation is taken further.

“Buhari must not make the mistake that we can be deceived into thinking that merely saying it has done it. The taste of the food is in the eating”.

The historian said when the President starts to work on a program that shows a clear line to restructuring and to a true federation, then the people will accept and work with him.

Prof Akintoye said his skepticism stems from the President’s posture hitherto, making it clear from the onset that he (Buhari) has no business with restructuring the country and taking it back to a true federation.

He however noted that if the President’s intentions are true, then it is an agenda that all Nigerians should support.

He argued that Nigeria has not been properly governed since 1999 because a nation with such a teeming population and diverse cultures cannot be governed from the centre with excessive powers bestowed in the Federal Government.