‘True Federalism Is Necessary At This Juncture Of Our Political, Democratic Evolution’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that true federalism and better collaboration among all sectors in the country is needed at this time, in order to move the country forward.

The President, made the comment while delivering his keynote address at an award ceremony organised by Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in his honour.

President Buhari asked the governors to support his administration’s programmes and policies in order to hasten development in the country.

Addressing the guests at the ceremony, he said, “Your excellencies, it will belaboring to point, to say that true Federalism is necessary at this juncture of our political and democratic evolution.

“At a time when some few privileged individuals and groups have chosen to exploit and manipulate the ethnic and religious front-lines for seeking personal and partisan advantage, we need to build bridges across the various divides”.

The President called on all state governors to partner with the Federal Government in the execution of its anti-corruption agenda.

He also urged the governors to support programs of social protection, school feeding and other causes geared towards human capital.