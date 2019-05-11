Governor Ishaku Calls For Peace After Taraba Attack

Governor Darius Dickson has called for peace after an attack on Friday in Jekun-Hou community, Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba state.

The governor in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, said that he is saddened by the news of the communal clash describing it as unfortunate.

“This is unfortunate and should not be allowed to happen again.

“The Jukuns and the Tiv living in the border communities have every reason to live together in peace.

“They are both farmers struggling to erk a living mainly from the produce from their farms. Peace between the two groups is essential for this to be sustained for their mutual benefit”.

The governor appealed to residents of the state to live in peace, “It is, therefore, crucial for residents of these communities to deliberately seek and promote peace between themselves”.

Governor Ishaku also directed security agencies to move to the scenes of the crisis in Kente and Rafinkada.

He called on leaders of these communities to play their part by prevailing on their people to drop their weapons and cooperate with the security agencies in ensuring peace is sustained among them.