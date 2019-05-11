Kano Emirates: Ganduje Presents Letters Of Appointment To New Emirs

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has presented letters of appointment to four new first-class Emirs in the state.

The governor presented the letters on Saturday during a ceremony held at the state capital.

Those presented with the letters of appointment include Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of Late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, as the Emir of Bichi; Ibrahim Abulkadir as the Emir of Gaya; Tafida Abubakar as the Emir Of Rano and Abubakar Ibrahim II as the Emir of Karaye.

Ganduje during the presentation said the creation of an additional four Emirates will make the Kano traditional system more efficient.

“This is an arrangement that will make the system more efficient. The issue of education, security, and agriculture are too heavy to be allowed on a centralised traditional system.

“So, we know that this present structure will certainly promote security and education,” he said.

The date for the coronation of the new emirs will subsequently be announced by the state government.

A high court sitting in Kano had earlier on Friday ordered Governor Ganduje, the Kano State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the Assembly, the clerk and the attorney-general of the state from implementing the law creating the new Emirates.

This was after Governor Ganduje signed into law the bill on the creation of four additional Emirates.

The court order follows an ex parte motion filed by Honorable Sule Gwarzo, asking the court to restrain the respondents from taking any action of creating four additional Emirates.

The court directed all parties in the suit to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The Kano State Government in a statement, however, denied being served any court order restraining Governor Ganduje from taking any action to create the new Emirates.