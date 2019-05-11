New Emirates: We Have Not Been Served Any Court Order – Kano Government

The Kano State Government says they have not been served any court order following an injunction restraining Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from taking any action to create the new emirates of Rano, Bichi, Gaya and Karaye.

The presiding Judge, Justice Nasiru Saminu, in a suit filed by Rabiu Sule Gwarzo, gave an interim injunction directing all parties in the suit to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, in an interview, with Channels Television said the government is not aware of any court order as the governor was not served, neither was the Attorney General of the state.

‘’Honestly, as I speak to you, we have not been served any court order, although I saw a court order on the social media late in the night yesterday (Friday), but how do you expect the government to act on a story on the social media?’’

Muhammad Garba noted that according to what he read on the court order seen on the social media, events have overtaken issues stating that, the newly appointed Emirs have been issued their letters of appointment by Secretary to the State Government Usman Alhaji on Friday.

“Letters of appointment have been issued to the Emirs since yesterday and they have returned the acknowledged copies, the event for today is just ceremonial and felicitation”, he added.