Presidency Tells PDP To Stop ‘Smear Campaign’ Against Judiciary

The Presidency has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to stop including the executives into their current media smear campaign against the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday, urged the main opposition PDP to desist from causing an unfriendly relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary.

They advised the PDP and its candidates to exercise their right to challenge the result of the 2019 Presidential Election.

“While the PDP and its candidates are free to exercise their right to challenge the results of the 2019 presidential election, it is unacceptable to drag the name of the President or other organs of the executive branch into the campaign of character assassination against the President of the Court of Appeal.

“Attacking judges because the outcomes of cases don’t favour you and keeping quiet when the verdict is in your favour smacks of insincerity, double standard and mischief,” the statement read.

He asked the PDP to stop using reports of an indictment by the Department of State Services, DSS on Justice Bulkachuwa, adding that the security agency does not conduct its duties in such manner.

“Reports claiming that an agency of the government, the Department of State Services, DSS has indicted Bulkachuwa of corruption are the latest of this sponsored campaign. The DSS doesn’t conduct its duties in the manner so described and you can’t use a fake security report to drag the presidency into a smear campaign against the President of the Court of Appeal.”