Tsitsipas Stuns Nadal To Set Up Madrid Final With Djokovic

Updated May 11, 2019
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning a point against Spain’s Rafael Nadal during their ATP Madrid Open semi-final tennis match at the Caja Magica in Madrid on May 11, 2019.
OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

 

Novak Djokovic will play Stefanos Tsitsipas for the Madrid Open title after the 20-year-old Greek stunned Rafael Nadal on Saturday to win a thrilling semi-final 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 on his fourth match point.

Nadal had been a clear favourite to face Djokovic in Sunday’s showpiece at Caja Magica but the 17-time Grand Slam champion extended his stuttering build-up to the French Open with another surprise defeat.

Tsitsipas has now beaten Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer in his young career.

