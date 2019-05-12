‘Give Us A Sense Of Belonging’, Taraba Attack Victims Beg FG

Victims of the attack on some communities in Ardo-Kola Local government area of Taraba state have asked the Federal Government to give them a sense of belonging.

Some of the victims who spoke to Channels Television on Sunday said they escaped by the grace of God as many of their friends, family members and assets were lost in last week’s attack.

While accusing the security agencies deployed to the area of not being stable, they want the state and federal governments to come to their aid.

A community leader, John Kunwei who spoke in Hausa dialect, said the attack is the first on Kona community, stressing that it will affect their farming fortunes this year.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Taraba Community, Kill Eight

“Our cry to the government is that, when something like this happens, let there be security agencies all over the place for peace to reign.

“What has never happened to the Kona people has befallen them. It is pathetic and surprising, that it has also led to the death of many unaccounted for with properties also destroyed.

“We are pleading with the state and federal governments to mediate in this crisis and give us a sense of belonging so that everyone will return home and farm as the rainy season is getting to its peak.

“Most of them came here with nothing, in fact, feeding, shelter and security is a big problem at the Kona Garu primary and secondary school as they have become displaced persons in their own land,” he stated.

His comment comes less than a week after suspected herdsmen killed some people, burnt down several houses and injured many others.

The attackers were said to have ridden on motorcycles and shot sporadically, which led to the death of five persons and several houses burnt.