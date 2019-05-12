Just In: Wike Recalls 12 Suspended Council Chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has recalled the 12 Local Government Council Chairmen earlier suspended by his Administration. Their recall is with immediate effect.

This is according to a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, special assistant to the Rivers State Governor, electronic media.

The Governor charged the recalled Council Chairmen to diligently serve their people and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance.

While charging the recalled Council Chairmen to tackle security challenges in their respective local government areas, Governor Wike warned that any Chairman who continues to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.

The recalled Council Chairmen include Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.