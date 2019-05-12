Manchester City Honours (1904-2019)

Major domestic and European trophies won by Manchester City after the club clinched the Premier League title on Sunday, the final day of the 2018/19 season, by coming from behind to win 4-1 away to Brighton:

League titles

First Division/Premier League:

1936/37, 1967/68, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19

Domestic Cups:

FA Cup: 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11

League Cup: 1969/70, 1975/76, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19

FA Community Shield: 1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018

European trophy:

European Cup Winners’ Cup: 1969/70

AFP