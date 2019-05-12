Manchester City Honours (1904-2019)

Channels Television  
Updated May 12, 2019
Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (CR) and Manchester City’s Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (L) celebrate at the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 12, 2019. Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

Major domestic and European trophies won by Manchester City after the club clinched the Premier League title on Sunday, the final day of the 2018/19 season, by coming from behind to win 4-1 away to Brighton:

League titles

First Division/Premier League:

1936/37, 1967/68, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19

READ ALSOManchester City Beat Liverpool By One Point To League Title Victory

Domestic Cups:

FA Cup: 1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11

League Cup: 1969/70, 1975/76, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19

FA Community Shield: 1937, 1968, 1972, 2012, 2018

European trophy:

European Cup Winners’ Cup: 1969/70

AFP



More on Sports

Guardiola Admits Man City Triumph ‘Toughest Title’ Of His Career

Liverpool Chase Euro Dreams After Losing League Title To City

City Close To Glory As Liverpool Seek To End 29-Year EPL Title Drought

‘I Still Have Tennis Ahead Of Me’, Says Nadal After Madrid Exit

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV