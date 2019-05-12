Two Soldiers Injured As Troops Kill Several Insurgents In Borno

The Nigerian Army says own troops have killed several suspected Boko Haram fighters in various operations at different locations in Borno State, north-east Nigeria.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement sent to Channels Television on Sunday.

He said some insurgents attempting to infiltrate Gajigana town were ambushed by troops of 212 Tank Battalion deployed at the Forward Operation Base Gajigana on Friday.

The army spokesman confirmed that the soldiers under the operational command of 7 Division Garrison acted based on credible intelligence and killed “unconfirmed number of terrorists”.

He, however, noted that two soldiers were wounded during the encounter but were already stable and receiving treatment in a military hospital.

Colonel Musa added that troops of 121 and 192 Battalions of Operation Lafiya Dole in collaboration with Civilian JTF and local vigilantes also embarked on clearance operations to end Boko Haram terrorism on Friday.

He explained that the troops effectively cleared Surdewalla, Ranwa, Baladayo, Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages of Borno State in a simultaneous operation code-named ‘Operation Hard Strike’.

“At Ranwa 11, contact was made with the terrorists, three of them were neutralised, while many were obviously wounded and others escaped,” the army spokesman revealed.

He added, “Troops of 192 Battalion advanced along Sabon Gari and Shetimeri villages where they cleared a scout of Boko Haram terrorists. A make-up shift shelter for suspected insurgents was destroyed.”

Similarly, troops of 177 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with the Civilian JTF cleared Mboa, Mboa-Kura, Yarchida, Bombula, Tshata, and Bamzir villages.

At Furfur village, the soldiers exchanged fire with the insurgents, leading to the death of one suspected terrorist.

Items recovered include one AK47 Rifle, three magazines, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and one magazine bandolier

While on an assessment visit to FOB Gajigana, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Abdulmalik Biu, urged the troops to remain decisive and intensify efforts in eliminating the remnants of the Insurgents.

He also conveyed the commendation of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to the soldiers and the entire troops of the Theatre Command for the recent progress recorded in the fight against terrorism.

The army thanked those who provided the information that led to the successes achieved so far.

It also urged members of the public to continue to be more forthcoming with useful information about the terrorists in their respective localities to the nearest location of the army or other security agencies for necessary action.