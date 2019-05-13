APC Cautions Members Against ‘Fake News’ On Kogi, Bayelsa Gov Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned party members, supporters and the general public on what it has described as fake news being spread in the social media on the upcoming Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Monday, noted that the party had initially ignored the “fake statements” but it became necessary to debunk them, “particularly many of such statements being ascribed to the Party and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”.

According to the spokesperson, neither the party nor the National Chairman has made any statement at any forum regarding the elections and he described the reports making the rounds as “mere fabrications intended for mischief”.

He further stated that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the country and the APC’s continued effort towards deepening participatory democracy, the National Working Committee (NWC) will abide by the rules at every stage of the process of primary elections.

The party also promised to provide a level playing field to all aspirants, while adding that all relevant information and the official party guidelines for the respective elections will be released through its official channels in due course.