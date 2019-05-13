BREAKING: AAC Suspends Sowore As National Chairman

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African Action Congress (AAC) has suspended Omoyele Sowore as the National Chairman of the party.

This was announced at the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja, on Monday.

Sowore according to the NEC is being suspended for alleged anti-party activities, failure to convene NEC meeting and financial misappropriation.

A new acting national chairman, Leonard Nzenwa, has immediately been sworn-in.

The committee also announced that the suspension of Sowore and other members of his executive takes effect from March 27 and it is to last for six months except overturned by a National Convention of the party.

