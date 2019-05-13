Police Appoint New Head Of Complaint Unit

The Nigerian Police Force has appointed a new head for its Complaint Response Unit, in the person of Markus Basiran.

Mr Basiran, an assistant commissioner of police, is to replace Abayomi Shogunle who was re-deployed last week as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi State.

The new head of the CRU resumed duty fully on Monday, this is according to a statement made by the Force via its official twitter account.

Below is the statement as twitted:

The IGP has appointed ACP Markus Ishaku Basiran to head the CRU of the Force. ACP Markus Ishaku Basiran takes over from ACP Abayomi Shogunle who has been redeployed as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi State. The new head of the CRU resumed duty fully, today, 13th May, 2019. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 13, 2019

Prior to his appointment, ACP Markus Ishaku Basiran has held different positions within the Force, some of which include; Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 12 Bauchi, Unit Commander in the Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Abuja and Bayelsa, — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 13, 2019

O/C Research and Planning, Peacekeeping Office, FHQ Abuja, O/C Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Lokoja, Area Commander, Nkalagu, Ebonyi State. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 13, 2019

ACP Markus, who has attended Policy, Strategy & Leadership Course at Kuru Jos and Tactical Intelligence Command & Mgt Course in Enugu is a graduate of Sociology from Ahmadu Bello University & holds an https://t.co/Iz9lF5N2Jn in Crime Mgt & Prevention from Bayero University, Kano. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 13, 2019

ACP Markus is expected to use his wide field experience in refocusing the CRU on its core mandate of running a community oriented Complaint Management System using multi-platform reporting mechanism through which citizens’ complaints, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 13, 2019

concerns and queries touching on professional Police misconducts as well as malfeasance by members of the public can be reported and addressed in real-time via a 27/7 Call Centre at Force Headquarters, Abuja. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) May 13, 2019