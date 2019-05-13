Police Appoint New Head Of Complaint Unit

The Nigerian Police Force has appointed a new head for its Complaint Response Unit, in the person of Markus Basiran. 

Mr Basiran, an assistant commissioner of police, is to replace Abayomi Shogunle who was re-deployed last week as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi State.

The new head of the CRU resumed duty fully on Monday, this is according to a statement made by the Force via its official twitter account.

