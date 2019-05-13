‘I Am Confident That The Abuja-Kaduna Road Is Now Safe – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that Kaduna-Abuja Highway is now safe and travelers need not be afraid.

El-Rufai says his assurance is hinged on the security measures his administration has put in place, whose details he is not at liberty to discourse.

Speaking to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Monday, after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa, El-Rufai said initiatives taken by the Inspector General of Police has started yielding results.

“I came to see Mr. President, to brief him on the general security situation in Kaduna, which I do from time to time.

“And also to update him on the various initiatives by the Inspector-General of Police, SSS and the Armed Forces, with a view to improving the security situation in Kaduna in general, and particularly along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

READ ALSO: Police Appoint New Head Of Complaint Unit

“I want to say here that the initiatives put in place have made the road quite safe now. Anyone can get on that road now.

“I don’t want to go into details of the measures that have already been put in place, but I’m confident of the security measures in place now, so that anyone can be confident to get on the Abuja-Kaduna road now.

“No matter what anyone said last week, I am assuring Nigerians that Kaduna-Abuja road is quite safe now; and will be, so long as the initiatives put in place by the various security agents continue to be in place, details of which I am not willing to disclose.”