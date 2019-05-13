Oduduru Breaks Sub 10s Record In Big-12 Championships, Qualifies For Olympics

Divine Oduduru has set another record at the Big-12 Championships, running 9.99 seconds in the men’s 100 meters final race on Sunday.

The athlete broke a record of 10.03 seconds earlier held by Prezel Hardy jr in 2012, becoming the first man to break 10s at the Big-12 tourney.

READ ALSO: Dennerby Names Provisional Falcons Squad For Women’s World Cup

The Ughelli-born athlete’s 9.99 seconds qualifies him for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Oduduru ran a sub 10 seconds at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas last month.