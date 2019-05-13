Oduduru Breaks Sub 10s Record In Big-12 Championships, Qualifies For Olympics

Channels Television  
Updated May 13, 2019

 

Divine Oduduru has set another record at the Big-12 Championships, running 9.99 seconds in the men’s 100 meters final race on Sunday.

The athlete broke a record of 10.03 seconds earlier held by Prezel Hardy jr in 2012, becoming the first man to break 10s at the Big-12 tourney.

READ ALSO: Dennerby Names Provisional Falcons Squad For Women’s World Cup

The Ughelli-born athlete’s 9.99 seconds qualifies him for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Oduduru ran a sub 10 seconds at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas last month.



More on Sports

Dennerby Names Provisional Falcons Squad For Women’s World Cup

Champions League Glory Would Transform Tottenham – Pochettino

Serena Eases To Victory In Italian Open, Advances To Second Round

South Africa To Appeal Against Semenya Testosterone Ruling

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV