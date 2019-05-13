Police Arrest Nine Kidnappers, Recover Weapons In Kaduna

The Police have arrested nine kidnappers and recovered weapons in Kudaru Forest of Lere LGA of Kaduna State.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, DCP Frank Mba, the officers attached to Operation Puff Adder, made the arrest on May 11, 2019, following credible intelligence and support from the locals in the community.

Those arrested include: Ayuba lawal, Saidu Bello, Abdullahi Bello, Adamu Lawal, and Umar Sani, who are all indigenes of Dan Musa LGA of Katsina State.

Others arrested at Akilbu forest around Chikwale in Kachia LGA of the state were: Muhammed Sani, Jibrin Shehu, Usman Sani and Musa Garba.

Along with the suspects, the operatives recovered two AK47 Rifles, four AK47 Magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five dane guns and 200 stolen cows.

The Kaduna-Abuja expressway has over the years become notorious for kidnapping and other crimes and following the development, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu NPM, commended the people for their cooperation and support to the Police.

He assured them that with consistent support, soon, the war against insecurity in the country will be won.