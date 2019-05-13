TUC Members Picket TCN’s Offices, Demand Removal Of MD

Updated May 13, 2019

 

The members and leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are demanding the removal of the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), U.G Mohammed and restoration of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC).

The TUC members made their demands known on Monday while picketing the TCN offices in Enugu and Edo State.

Chairman of TUC in Edo state, Marshall Ohue, said his members were only complying with a national directive from the union.

They are also accusing the electricity company of intimidation, thereby asking for the withdrawal of queries issues to senior officers, review of all promotions, transfers and sanctions, among other demands.

