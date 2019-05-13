Wike Sacks Commissioner Of Power

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has sacked the State Commissioner of Power, Hon Shedrach Chukwu.

This is according to a statement by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.

In his communique on Monday, Nwakaudu said the Governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all Government Documents and Property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Power.

The sack comes a day after Governor Wike recalled the 12 Local Government Council Chairmen earlier suspended by his Administration.

In a statement on Sunday, the Governor charged the recalled Council Chairmen to diligently serve their people and shun all forms of lackadaisical behaviour in governance.

While charging the recalled Council Chairmen to tackle security challenges in their respective local government areas, Wike warned that any Chairman who continues to act in breach of extant laws would be shown the way out.