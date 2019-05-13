Zainab Returns From Saudi Arabia After Over Four Months In Detention

Zainab Aliyu, the Nigerian lady who was arrested in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking have arrived in Nigeria.

She arrived into the country on Monday alongside Ibrahim Abubakar who was also arrested for allegedly illegal substances.

They were received by delegates of the Nigerian government and their parents.

The two were accused of smuggling tramadol to Saudi Arabia, an offence that is punishable by death, according to the laws of the country.

They were fortunate to have been freed following the timely intervention of the Nigerian government.