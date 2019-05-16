Certificate Scandal: Litigant Denies Filing Fresh Suit Against Adeleke, PDP, INEC

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Odo-Otin local government area of Osun State, Mr Ajayi Shuaib, on Thursday denied filing fresh suit against Senator Ademola Adeleke, his party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A fresh litigation with no FHC/OS/16/19 was on Monday, 13th of May instituted against Adeleke, PDP and INEC at the Federal High Court, Osogbo by Ajayi Shuaib on behalf of himself and concerned members of the PDP.

However, distancing himself from the suit, Ajayi maintained that his name was fraudulently used by one Bukola Adewale to file fresh case against Adeleke, the PDP and INEC, contending that he knew nothing about the litigation.

In a sworn affidavit deposed to at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Ajayi said “on the 5th of May, 2019, one Bukola Adewole came to my house at Agbeye, Odo-Otin. I was not at home when he came, but he met my wife at home.”

Ajayi continued “he spoke to me on phone while in my house that in respect of the job I was seeking, that he had gotten a way to get me a job, that my PDP membership card with a passport photograph will be needed. I directed my wife to give it to him. Thereafter, Bukola Adewale came to meet me at Inisa.”

“On the 10th day of May, 2019, Bukola Adewale called me on phone and invited me to meet him in Osogbo. What I got to him, he said the people we were to see were somewhere in Gbongan/Abere road. We took a taxi to meet the people there.”

“When we got there, we met one Lawyer Oyagbile, the lawyer asked whether Adewale had explained the issue of the job to me. Thereafter, Lawyer Oyagbile said I needed to sign some forms. He gave them to me and I signed same and he also collected my passport. I left both of them there and went back home.”

“Surprisingly and unexpectedly, on the 13th of May, the for state organising secretary of the PDP, Hon Musibau Abioye called me on phone to inquire why I had sued our governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.”

“I was shocked to hear this. I told him I did not sue Senator Ademola Adeleke. I never told anybody of my intention to sue anybody let alone the governorship candidate of the PDP who I have always supported and voted for as my party’s candidate.”

Describing the use of his name as fraudulent, Ajayi stressed that “I did not authorise my name to be used as an applicant in this suit. I depose to this affidavit in good faith believing same to be these and correct in accordance with the oaths.”