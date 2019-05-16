Falcons Beat Ghana 4-2 On Penalties

Updated May 16, 2019
Super Falcons

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have qualified for the final of the WAFU Women’s Cup in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivore.

In a rematch of last year’s clash at the same stage, Coach Thomas Dennerby’s side defeated the Black Queens of Ghana 4-2 on penalties after playing goalless in regulation time.

Nigeria will take on the host nation, Cote D’Ivoire in the championship decider on Saturday after they beat Mali 2-1 in the other semi-final clash.



