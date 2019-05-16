FCT Minister Defends Demolition Of Caramelo Night Club

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello has explained reasons behind the controversial demolition of Caramelo night club.

Briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, the FCT minister said the action taken was as a last resort following a breach by the original owner.

Painful as it was, the minister underscored that Abuja is a city for everyone nevertheless he says the law had to take its course and the government is determined to follow the master plan in all its dealings.

The ministers are expected to reconvene for the Federal Executive Council meeting on Monday, the 20th of May, 2019 for what might be their last meeting before the valedictory session on the 22nd of May.