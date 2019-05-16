Senate Asks Health Minister To Appear Before It On Tuesday

The Senate has fixed Tuesday, May 21 for the Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole to appear before it.

This was announced by the Senate President Bukola Saraki during plenary on Thursday.

The Minister is to appear before the Senate to brief them on the current state of facilities in Nigeria teaching hospitals.

READ ALSO: Senate Asks Nigerian Govt To Declare Emergency On Unemployment

The Senate had last week resolved to invite the minister over a motion querying the state of the nation’s teaching hospitals.

The motion sponsored by Senator David Umar follows an alarming report on the poor quality of service in Nigerian teaching hospitals.

According to Senator Umaru, the report contained in a daily newspaper observed that most teaching hospitals in the country have been overstretched, forcing patients to sleep on bare floors, plastic mats, and unhygienic conditions.