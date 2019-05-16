INEC Postpones Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

In a statement on Thursday by INEC’s Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission explained that the decision followed several appeals by critical stakeholders in Bayelsa State.

Okoye recalled that the electoral body had on April 9 slated November 2 for elections to hold in both states.

“The Commission has released several appeals from the Government, State Assembly, elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in Bayelsa State that the election date coincides with the State’s Annual Thanksgiving Day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.

“After careful consideration of the appeals, the Commission at its regular weekly meeting held today May 16 decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to Saturday, November 16, 2019,” he stated.

The election will be conducted in the two states following the expiration of Kogi, Bayelsa governors on January 26 and February 13 respectively.

However, INEC noted that Section 178 (2) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 25 (8) of the 2010 Electoral Amendment Act empowered it to hold “election into the Office of a State Governor not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder.”