Okorocha Inaugurates Over 100 Projects Days To End Of Tenure

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday commissioned over 100 projects in the state 13 days to handing over power to his successor.

The governor commissioned the projects during a Thanksgiving programme held in Owerri, the state capital. He said the projects being inaugurated has proven his critics wrong.

Some of the schools constructed and inaugurated include Owerri City Secondary school, Owerri Girls College, Young Scientist College, Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School, Akwakuma Girls Secondary School, Emmanuel College, Government College Owerri, Amakohia Comprehensive Secondary School, among others.

Okorocha explained that the newly built schools will give Orlu a facelift. He added that he decided building schools because he did his campaign there.

Some of the projects built by his administration include Umunna Primary school, Orlu. “We have schools like this more than 546 of these schools scattered all over. 305-storey building schools.”

Okorocha stated included: Central School Ubomiri, Okigwe State Primary School, Central School Amaokpara among others.

Commissioning them the governor said: “Since I don’t have time, the 305 schools are hereby commissioned.”

On tertiary institutions, some of them built by the Okorocha administration included: Imo State College of Advanced Professional, Imo State University Owerri, Eastern Palm University Ogboko, University of Creative Technology Nkwerre, University of Medical College Ogboko, University of Engineering Onuimo, University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Abor/Okpala.

Other institutions listed are Imo State Polytechnic Ahiara, Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, Imo State Polytechnic Arondizuogu, Imo State College of Education Ihite Uboma, Imo State E-Library, among others.