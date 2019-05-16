PDP Slams Fayemi, Says Ekiti Workers’ Sack Is Wickedness

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has described the sack of ‘over 2,000 workers’ by the Kayode Fayemi led administration as an “act of wickedness against humanity”.

In a statement on Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the party said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has proven to be an error in Ekiti.

It described Ekiti as a state where civil service job has remained the mainstay of a majority of homes and families.

It alleged that the sack of the workers was not only an ‘anti-people policy’ but an ‘attrition politics of an irresponsible government’.

According to the PDP, the Fayemi led government has come to actualise the character of its party as being demonstrated by the sack of the workers.

It further accused the government of destroying the life of a generation who had hoped that by their employment, their lives and communities would benefit some level of progress.

The opposition party claimed that the APC has come to the state to play politics with human lives, not minding the result of its actions.

The statement read, “We want people to ask the government whether those they sacked didn’t purchase their application forms and got interviewed before their employment, or what other processes they didn’t pass through except the one the APC government in the state deliberately denied them.

“It’s on record that in the first regime of this same Governor Kayode Fayemi, plans were hatched to sack teachers and some workers which were vehemently resisted before he was booted out by vote in 2014.

“The sack of workers now is just the beginning of the actualisation of his first term agenda, hence all Ekiti people should understand that the Armageddon government has arrived.”